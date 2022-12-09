Riders: Catch Tomorrow

Not Available

Cha Ki Joon is a well-educated young man who begins his career in an enviable entry-level job at a large corporation. But he is not happy with his life. On a whim, Ki Joon decides to quit his job and start up a new business with his two childhood friends, Yoon So Dam and Go Tae Ra. So Dam has been working lots of different part-time jobs while trying to make it as an illustrator. Tae Ra is a former cycling athlete who decides to go in with Ki Joon on his new business idea – because it’s a company that will make rickshaws, of all things. As the three friends deal with the real world, changing friendships and budding relationships, can their crazy business possibly succeed?