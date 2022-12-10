Not Available

You'll be wowed and downright impressed—and perhaps a bit hungry for dessert—when you see showstopping creations from some of the best cake artists across the country. In place of usual layered chocolate, vanilla and red velvet beauties, these showstopping features will include a massive 500-pound replica of Earth and an upside-down chandelier. They're changing the cake game once and for all, and on Ridiculous Cakes, you'll get an insider's look at how these masterpieces are designed, created and decorated.