Riding Route 66

Henry Cole embarks on the trip of a lifetime, following the legendary Route 66 across the USA. This famous highway, originally stretching almost from coast to coast (Chicago to LA), has not only been immortalised in song, but is also a powerful iconic symbol of American freedom and the 'road trip' concept. To travel its length represents an adventure through the diverse history and culture of the USA's heartland - from the bustling streets of the 'Windy City', via the vast, open spaces and dramatic landscapes of the old West. Along the way Henry takes in the stunning Grand Canyon, the glitz of Las Vegas, laid-back 'La-La Land' home of Hollywood and Beverly Hills stamping ground of the super rich. Join us for an inspirational journey in search of the American Dream.