Kie is a full-time housewife who has lived a life like fresh water. However, one day, her husband's affair was suddenly discovered, and she left with a divorce notice and lost communication. Kie, who was shocked and angry, found the room of her husband's affair partner and boarded, but it was not the woman of the affair partner... but a young man, Kenta who was his boyfriend. It was discovered that Kenta was having an affair with her...