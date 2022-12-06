Rio - Rainbow Gate!

Not Available

In the mood for some good old-fashioned gambling fun? Head on over to Howard Resort, a famous entertainment destination that's home to the voluptuous, and said to be lucky, dealer Rio. Alongside other casino dealers and staff such as the clumsy Anya and bunnygirl Elle and Ille, Rio helps tend to the whims of the resort's customers. With Mr. Howard constantly forcing her to wear more and more skimpy outfits and even a ghost tinkering with the hotel's plans, it won't be easy! Especially since Rio is the holder of a very special card known as a Gate – a card that other dealers of the world want desperately to acquire, as only then will they earn the title of Most Valuable Card Dealer...