Not Available

"Rio: Take Two with Blu and Jewel" is a spin-off from "Rio" that was produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Blue Sky Studios and premiered on 20th Century Fox Channel on February 6, 2011, 8 days before Valentine's Day. The series celebrates the release of the "Rio" movie on April 15, 2011 and revolves around Blu, Jewel, Rafael, Luiz, Pedro, Nico and the Marmosets interviewing celebrities. Unfortunately, the series only aired 11 episodes as it was cancelled on April 17, 2011.