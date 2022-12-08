Not Available

Executive-produced by Shine America and Steve Carell's Carousel Television, RIOT features a group of regular players – including John Ross Bowie, Jamie Denbo, Brian Palermo, Jordan Black, Jessica McKenna, Meryl Hathaway and Rob Gleeson – improvising a series of showdowns designed to test mind and body. Throughout the show, the players must think on their feet as they face unpredictable song, dance and sketch challenges, often while navigating the show's trademark one-of-a-kind set, tilted at a 22 degree angle. Each week, special celebrity guest stars also will be featured. Confirmed guest stars include Carell, Jason Alexander (“Seinfeld”), D.L. Hughley (“The Original Kings of Comedy”), Cheryl Hines (“Suburgatory”), Tom Green (“Tom Green Live”), Chris Kattan (“Saturday Night Live”), Mayim Bialik (“The Big Bang Theory”), David Arquette (“Pushing Daisies,” “Never Been Kissed”), Oscar Nunez (“The Office”), Andy Dick (“The Andy Dick Show'), Orlando Jones (SLEEPY HOLLOW, “MADtv”), Nicole Sullivan (“Cougar Town”), Michael Ian Black (“Burning Love”), Will Sasso (“The Three Stooges”), Andy Buckley (“The Office”) and Rob Delaney (“Key and Peele”). RIOT is produced by Shine America and Steve Carell's Carousel Television. Thom Hinkle, Eden Gaha, Paul Franklin, Jim Biederman and Carell serve as executive producers. Originally created by Arthur Essebag, RIOT is based on “Anything Goes,” a format from French-based production company Satisfaction – The Television Agency, and is distributed globally by Shine Internationa