Not Available

Rip Off Britain is a BBC One series which exposes Britain's rip-offs and helps consumers. It began on 30 November 2009, presented by former news journalists Angela Rippon, Gloria Hunniford and Jennie Bond. Newsreader Julia Somerville replaced Bond from series three. From the second series onwards, the show was remade into cut-down editions of 30 minutes which air in a prime time slot on Friday evenings.