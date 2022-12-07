Not Available

Ripper Street

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Tiger Aspect Productions

A drama set in the East End of London in 1889, during the aftermath of the "Ripper" murders. The action centres around the notorious H Division – the police precinct from hell – which is charged with keeping order in the chaotic streets of Whitechapel. Ripper Street explores the lives of characters trying to recover from the Ripper's legacy, from crimes that have not only irretrievably altered their lives, but the very fabric of their city. At the drama's heart our detectives try to bring a little light into the dark world they inhabit.

Cast

Matthew MacfadyenL'inspecteur Edmund Reid
Jerome FlynnLe sergent Bennet Drake
Adam RothenbergLe capitaine Homer Jackson
MyAnna BuringLong Susan Hart
Charlene McKennaRose Erskine
Amanda HaleEmily Reid

Images

