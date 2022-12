Not Available

RIS is an acronym for Reparto Investigazioni Scientifiche (an actual, real-life unit of the Carabinieri, the Italian gendarmerie), could be approximately translated into English as Unit of Scientific Investigations: Imperfect Crimes. As the title indicates, the series is a crime drama, focusing on the scientific aspects of crime investigations. From the 6th season on the show is focused on Daniele Ghirelli that moves to Rome and stars to work with a new team.