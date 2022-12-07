Not Available

Across the Earth, there are traces of a mysterious long-lost world. From seashells 8000 meters above sea-level to species that seem to have jumped thousands of miles of ocean there are tantalising clues out there to the existence of a land unlike anything we see today. As they are pieced together The Rise of the continents will reveal the incredible story of how our world came to be and the nature of the land that came before. This four part series investigates clues that tell a story of a land that no longer exists.