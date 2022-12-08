Not Available

ESPN’s new original series RISE UP will be telling the story of four communities coming together to renovate their local high school’s athletic facilities. The inspirational, four-episode series will showcase renovation projects from start to finish and will also focus on giving students advice, training, and tools that they can use to become better athletes. POWERADE® is a sponsor of RISE UP, providing hydration products for the series. RISE UP will debut on Tuesday, September 13, airing on consecutive Tuesdays: September 20, September 27, and October 4. All episodes will be televised at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. The series will be hosted by ESPN College Football analyst Chris Spielman and mechanical engineer and television personality Deanne Bell. Country super star Kenny Chesney co-wrote and will record the theme song for the series. The schools and communities highlighted in the series are: Wellston High School in Wellston, OH The Dorchester Education Complex in Boston, MA Ingraham High School in Seattle, WA Walter H. Dyett High School in Chicago, IL