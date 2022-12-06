Not Available

Welcome to the Rising Stars guide at TV Tome. RISING STARS profiles the stars of tomorrow. ABC TV presents an insight into the lives of an exceptional group of musically talented young Australians. Character driven, the series makes engaging, popular prime time television for all the family. The four episodes show us their struggle to develop their skills and succeed as artists in the tough competitive world of the music industry. From the moment they audition for 'Talent Development Program' they are in the spotlight. The docu-series follows them from the workshop room to center stage, as featured artists in huge arena events such as the School Spectacular. The programs are based on the Talent Development Project -- a vocationally oriented public education program designed to develop the best of the best musically talented high school students in NSW. The TDP is a joint venture combining the practical experience of the broader entertainment industry with the