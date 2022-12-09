Not Available

Escaping the pressures of modern society proves to be an unforgettable and life-changing adventure as three families set out to live off the land. These families not only unplug their smartphones and tablets, but they also give up electricity and running water for a life off the grid in a drastic last resort to reconnect with each other. From attempting to save their marriage to dealing with family illness to regaining control of their relationships, each family has a different reason for embarking on the journey of a lifetime. The three families pack up their homes, say their good-byes to loved ones, and prepare for the challenges that come with trading in the luxuries of modern-day society for a self-sufficient life. In a world where we have more forms of connection than ever before we tend to lose ourselves in the constant connectivity. “Risking It All” captures something many modern day families can relate to -- a strive and struggle to revisit building relationships and getting back to basics.