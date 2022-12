Not Available

Conscientious and hardworking Ryuichi Kanzaki teams up with maverick detective Kenji Kurogi to solve violent crimes on the streets of Ikebukuro. Polar opposites in every way, from their personalities to their values and even their methods, the two partners are constantly butting heads on every case. What’s more, these mismatched buddies are hiding a huge secret from everyone: they’re actually half-brothers!