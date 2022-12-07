Not Available

Rita Rocks

  • Comedy

In "Rita Rocks," Nicole Sullivan stars as Rita Clemens, an overworked wife and mother in the middle of a full-blown identity crisis — which includes trying to maintain romance with her husband Jay (Richard Ruccolo), juggling the demands of her nine-year-old daughter, Shannon (Kelly Gould), and disciplining her defiant teenage daughter Hallie (Natalie Dreyfuss) and her ever-present boyfriend Kip (Raviv Ullman). After being passed over for a promotion at work, Rita is at her wit’s end. In search of "youthful" Rita, she dusts off her old guitar and forms a garage band with her nosy postal carrier Patty (Tisha Campbell-Martin) and unemployed neighbor Owen (guest star Ian Gomez), in the hopes of putting that spark back in her life.

Cast

