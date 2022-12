Not Available

Ritas Welt is a German television sitcom that premiered on RTL on 17 September 1999 and ended its run after five successful seasons on 19 December 2003. Starring Gaby Köster, the show was about a confident sales assistant, Rita Kruse; her fight with her self-righteous boss, Achim Schuhmann; and her life with her loving husband Horst and their two children, Sandra and Markus. Through it all, Rita is supported by her wacky best friend Gisi Wiemers.