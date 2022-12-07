Not Available

River

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Tim Fywell

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Kudos

Respected police officer John River is a brilliant detective, whose fractured mind traps him between the living and the dead. River struggles to come to terms with the recent loss of a close colleague as he chases a suspect across London - with tragic consequences. Now at odds with authorities both within and outside of the police service, River finds himself in a precarious position as he seeks to bring closure to the mother of murdered teenager Erin Fielding, who blames him for failing to keep his promise to bring her daughter back alive.

Cast

Stellan SkarsgårdJohn River
Nicola WalkerJackie 'Stevie' Stevenson
Adeel AkhtarIra King
Josef AltinChristopher Riley
Eddie MarsanCream
Sorcha CusackBridie Stevenson

