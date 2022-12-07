Not Available

Extreme angler, Jeremy Wade, is on the hunt for freshwater fish with a taste for human flesh. This rip-roaring ride through the dark side of nature mixes action and adventure with mysteries, edge of the seat chase and a battle of wills between man and almost supernatural beasts who lurk in the serpentine waterways of the planet, mooching murderously underwater, growing to truly awesome sizes. Watch as Jeremy Wade deconstructs exactly how these river monsters are constructed to kill.