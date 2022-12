Not Available

In the Frank Church Wilderness, the only means of transport and accessing supplies are by way of the largest un-dammed river in North America, the Salmon River, commonly referred to as “The River of No Return.” Under these circumstances, the residents of “The Frank” tackle everyday life in one of America’s last frontiers – from twenty-somethings seeking to test their limits, to the living legends of the River who have chosen to spend their lives there.