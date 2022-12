Not Available

River of Wine is a 2011 Hong Kong Qing dynasty period drama produced by Television Broadcasts Limited under executive producer Wong Wai-sing. A costume fitting ceremony was held on 16 December 2010 at 12:30 PM. A blessing ceremony was held on 11 January 2011 2:00 PM where filming began. Production was wrapped on 2 April 2011. The premiere episode aired on 29 August 2011.