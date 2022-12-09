Not Available

“River Where the Moon Rises” retells the love story between Pyeonggang and On Dal, who are characters in a classic Goguryeo folktale. Pyeonggang, also known as Yeom Ga Jin, is an ambitious woman who dreams of becoming the first female to lead Goguryeo, and she uses On Dal’s feelings for her to achieve her goals. Kim So Hyun will play Pyeonggang, who is born a princess and raised a soldier. She is clever and level-headed. Ji Soo has been cast in the role of On Dal, a peace-loving, pure man who goes against his principles in order to protect Pyeonggang. Kang Ha Neul will play On Dal’s father On Hyup, the chief of the Sunnobu tribe and a general for Goguryeo. Lee Ji Hoon will play the elite general Go Geon, who is perfect in every way. For the first time in his life, he longs to make Pyeonggang his and dives into an intense fight for her heart.