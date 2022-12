Not Available

Riverboat was an adventure series set in the 1840's aboard a 100-foot-long-stern-wheeler called the 'Enterprise' that traveled up and down the Mississippi, Missouri, and Ohio rivers. The riverboat was owned by Captain Grey Holden (played by Darren McGavin) who had won the boat in a poker game and then determined to make a success of it. Stories revolved around the passengers and personal lives of the crew members.