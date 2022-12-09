Not Available

From Alaska’s Copper River to the East Coast’s 3,000-mile intracoastal waterway, America has over 250,000 rivers that span more than 3.5 million miles. Each body of water is a unique, ever-changing and unpredictable environment. For those daring few who make these rivers their permanent home, it’s often their grit, ingenuity and adaptability that keep them alive. Whether it’s modifying their homemade vessel to navigate storms, using unconventional methods to save their boats from certain destruction, harvesting food from the occasionally sparse environment or risking bodily harm in thrashing whitewater, these “river hackers” must overcome all that nature throws at them, or risk perishing in the merciless wild. RIVERMEN chronicles four unique journeys across drastically different American rivers. These rugged men work tirelessly to survive the frequent challenges and grave dangers of life on the water, while struggling for their very existence. These are not weekend warriors or casual adventurers. These are experienced river men living aboard their vessels in search of freedom and risking everything on their quest to thrive along these incredible American waterways.