Rivers with Craig Potton

Voyage with world renowned photographer and publisher Craig Poton as he tours New Zealand’s most significant rivers, delving into the depths and shallows to unearth the rich history of the local people and their relationship with some of the country’s most significant waterways. In this documentary series, Craig travels five of New Zealand’s major rivers – the Clarence, the Clutha, the Mokihinui, the Rangitata and the Waikato – each one with its own history. From boat to barge, bicycle to bare feet, Craig takes us on his own personal an insightful journey from source to sea, meeting colourful characters and through them discovering the stories – personal, historical, contemporary, political, cultural and mystical that flow through New Zealand.