Not Available

Riverworld is a science fiction film that aired on the Syfy channel. In Singapore, Matt Ellman (Tahmoh Penikett), a war reporter, is about to propose marriage to his girlfriend Jessie (Laura Vandervoort). Before he is able to do so, the two are killed in a suicide bombing by a female terrorist. The two are separated and both end up on a strange planet named Riverworld, on which every person who has lived on Earth has been reborn along the banks of an endless river. Riverworld supposedly acts as a purgatory for humans to receive a second chance, though the inhabitants are not certain this is the truth. During his search for Jessie, Matt crosses paths with many historical figures, both friendly and antagonistic, and ultimately teams up with Mark Twain (Mark Deklin) and Tomoe Gozen (Jeananne Goossen), a 13th-century female warrior searching for her husband. The travellers navigate the giant river and investigate the mysterious truth behind Riverworld, hoping for a second chance.