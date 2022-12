Not Available

Belt up and join the exciting Traffic Police series that takes a ‘Fly-in-the-Cop-Car/Camera-on-the-Dashboard’ look at the fascinating and action-packed working lives of Police Officers doing their best to keep law and order on State Highway 1 and beyond. Join ‘ROAD COPS’ as we accompany the Illegal Street Racer Unit, Highway Patrol and the Team Alcohol Group doing their best to keep law and order on the highways and byways.