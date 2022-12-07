Not Available

Road No. 1

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Kim Jin-min

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Logos Film

Based on the events occurring around "Route 1", which lies between Seoul and Pyongyang. The story about Officer Lee Jang Woo who finds himself in a war that he is not prepared for in order to protect Soo Yeon, the woman he has known and loved since youth. However, he is able to put it past him and he displays extraordinary survival skills, friendship, cooperation and ideology under brutal war conditions. Soo Yeon awaits Jang Woo's return, but eventually gets engaged to Tae Ho. When Jang Woo returns alive, however, Tae Ho discovers Jang Woo and Soo Yeon's unbreakable bond and feels betrayed.

Cast

So Ji-subLee Jang-woo
Kim Ha-NeulKim Soo-yeon
Choi Min-sooYoon Sam-soo
Yoon Kye-sangShin Tae-ho
Son Chang-minOh Jong-ki
Kim Jin-wooKim Soo-hyuk

