Road Rage Britain: Caught On Camera features astonishing footage of shocking road rage. With more cars on the roads than ever before – and we’re cycling far more than we used to - there are bound to be clashes, but now it seems cyclists and drivers are at loggerheads. Road Rage Britain: Caught on Camera sees two committed cyclists, one from London and one from Manchester swap modes of transport with a London cabbie and a white van man from Preston, both of whom view their two wheeled counterparts as a menace. How will they cope experiencing life on the road from the perspective of their road rage rivals? At the end of the experiment they come face to face in a showdown to share their views.