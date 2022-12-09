Not Available

Get ready to hit the road with Road Spill, a series that shows what people really discuss in the comfort of their cars. In each episode, navigation devices provide questions for the driver and passengers, prompting hysterical conversations surrounding current events, personal stories and opinions, pop culture and moral dilemmas. Each episode is loosely based on an overarching theme, and at the end of most episodes, the friends and families will either dance and sing along to a popular song or play a game! Warning: debates, road rage, and other hilarious moments will ensue.