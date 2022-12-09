Road Tasted

Not Available

    Join fun-loving brothers Jamie and Bobby Deen (sons of Paula Deen) as they hit the road cross-country in search of the best local, handcrafted foods. Armed with wit, ingenuity and a passion for all things food, the Deen boys offer a fresh, fun look at specialty stores and family-run businesses that make one-of-a-kind edibles. Plus, they'll show you how to get all these foods delivered to your door. So come along for the ride! Tasty rewards await at the end of the road, but half the fun is getting there.

