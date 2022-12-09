Not Available

Road to Destiny

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Televisa

Luisa Fernanda Pérez, a beautiful, 18-year-old student, has two passions: mastering the violin and gardening, a skill she learned from her father, Pedro, the former groundskeeper of the wealthy Altamirano family’s estate. A chance encounter with destiny alters her life after she is injured in a car accident caused by Luis (her biological father), a playboy lawyer and falls for his stepson, Carlos, an attractive, young doctor treating her at the local hospital.

Cast

Paulina GotoLuisa Fernanda Pérez Altamirano
Ana Patricia RojoMariana Altamirano de Sotomayor
Lisette MorelosAmelia Altamirano de Pérez
Gustavo RojoFernando Altamirano Villaseñor
Brandon PenicheJavier Farías
Manuel LandetaHernán Sotomayor Landa

Images