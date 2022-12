Not Available

Take a 2000 year old question, throw in a mix of Gen Z college students, a healthy serving of brilliant minds, a dash of animation, and what do you get? Road Trip to Truth, a series that seeks to teach us that the answers to life’s biggest questions are never that far off. Join host John Fabarez on his journey to find answers on the topics of evolution, depression, the reliability of the Bible, the existence of God, and of course, truth itself.