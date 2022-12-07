Not Available

Road Warriors is a documentary series which takes a look at the reality of the soldiers who have to face the terrain and Taliban attacks in their efforts to supply British bases all over Helmand Province, Afghanistan. This extraordinary series uncovers the gritty reality of the heroic Road Warriors who must transport their explosive cargo on a range of specially designed, high tech, armoured trucks to the frontline. With amazing access to the British armed forces the Road Warriors tackle the most dangerous roads in the world: landmines, rocket attacks, suicide bombers, snipers, ambush or criminal gangs attempting to steal their load. The only certainty about each trip is the Taliban will be lying in wait for them somewhere.