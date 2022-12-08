Not Available

¡Rob! is a comedy starring Rob Schneider as a lifelong bachelor who just married into a tight-knit Mexican-American family. Rob is a successful landscape architect who, after a whirlwind romance, marries Maggie, a beautiful, smart fashion boutique owner, who is way out of his league. After eloping in Las Vegas, Maggie and Rob must break the news to her overprotective, judgmental parents, Rosa and Fernando, that they are married. Shocked by news that they've eloped, the family remains skeptical of Maggie's choice for a husband, with the exception of her uncle Hector, the black sheep of the family, who takes to Rob immediately, and possibly Maggie's grandmother, Abuelita. With domineering in-laws and lots of aunts and uncles, Rob hopes he will one day win over the rest of the family and live happily ever after with his one true love, Maggie.