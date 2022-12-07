Rob and Amber: Against the Odds

Not Available

Newlywed reality show veterans Rob and Amber Mariano (Survivor and The Amazing Race) are back on the small screen after their 2005 nationally televised nuptials. Rob & Amber: Against the Odds follows the couple to Las Vegas where Rob wants to use their reality show winnings to fund his dream of becoming a professional poker player. Will Amber support him in this venture? Cameras will document the ups and downs of their relationship as they take on the pressures of their new life in the fast lane.