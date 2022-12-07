Not Available

When it comes to manipulating women's hearts (or rather their bank accounts), Oh Joon (Jang Hyuk) knows best. Bidding farewell to Young Soo (Kim Eun Joo) at the airport, Oh Joon gives her a deep passionate kiss - something to remember him by. As she heads to the departure gate, he pleads her not to look back, as parting from a lover can be awfully painful. Meanwhile, young widow Dal Lae (Lee Da Hae) wants her mother-in-law Soon Som (Han Hye Sook) to stop trying to fix her up on blind dates. Happy and content living with her 5-year-old daughter and her mother-in-law, the last thing on Dal Lae's mind is to get remarried. However, at Soon Sam's persistence, Dal Lae shows up for the blind date but the man turns out to be a wealthy grandfather! Flabbergasted, Dal Lae steps hard on her accelerator and crashes into Oh Joon's car. And lo and behold, the slick swindler zooms in on his next target.