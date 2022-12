Not Available

Robin's 30 episodes focus on the titular unemployed Swedish bachelor, in his early 20s and his best friend Benjamin. While neither seem to do anything constructive with their lives, they are involved in several misadventures, mostly resulting in a non sequitur ending. The following episode will feature no mention of previous encounters. The pair (or frequently, Robin alone) will have run-ins with the law, encounter drunks, flashers and other odd characters.