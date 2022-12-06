Robin's Hoods

Not Available

Brett Robin, a smart and sophisticated former assistant district attorney, recently widowed when her husband, Jake, a police officer, is murdered in the line of duty. Upon his death, Brett inherits Jake's lifelong dream, a new nightclub called Robin's Nest, only to find that the staff Jake hired are more than just employees - they are all on parole as first-time offenders who, because of Jake, are getting a chance to straighten out their lives. Inclined at first to sell the club, Brett soon finds it difficult to walk away from her husband's dream and put these five adults back in prison, knowing Jake believed in them.