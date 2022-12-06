Not Available

Throughout his years sharing a flat (in hit sitcom Man About the House), cookery student Robin Tripp (Richard O’Sullivan) dreamed of opening a little place of his own. Now at last, his dream project – a restaurant called Robin’s Nest – is about to become a reality. Now settled down, Robin lives with his girlfriend Vicky (Tessa Wyatt), but as much as they love each other, they still can’t agree on one thing – he wants to get married and she doesn’t. Throwing another spanner in the works is Vicky’s divorced father James Nicholls (Tony Britton). He thoroughly disapproves of Robin and the fact that he’s living in sin with his daughter. Since he owns both the Fulham flat that Robin and Vicky live in and the empty restaurant underneath, he’s well-placed to exert a bit of moral blackmail – particularly when Robin decides the restaurant would make the ideal premises for his own little bistro.