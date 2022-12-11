Not Available

Robinsonekspedisjonen is a popular Norwegian reality television program debuting in 1999. In the of fall 1998 TV3 purchased the broadcast rights to air their own version of Expedition Robinson. Norway was one of the first countries to adopt the Robinson format following its success in both Sweden and Denmark. While it has never achieved as high of ratings as that of Denmark and Sweden's versions of the show, it is still considered a ratings success. The name alludes to both Robinson Crusoe and The Swiss Family Robinson, two stories featuring people marooned by shipwrecks. Following a two year hiatus after the VIP season with Denmark and Sweden, Robinsonekspedisjonen returned in 2007 and has seen a season over season ratings growth since.