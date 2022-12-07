Robocar Poli

Not Available

The super, transforming Robocar rescue team is here to rescue friend's in danger! The lively Brooms Town is surrounded by awe-inspiring mountains and is located near the ocean. It is where people and cars, each with unique personalities live. The town has it's share of small and big incidents. It is the super Robocar rescue team. The team comprise's Poli, the righteous leader and police car, Roi, the brave and loyal fire engine, Amber, the kind and smart ambulance, Helly, the witty helicopter, and Jene, the eccentric inventor and operator. This team shows up whenever there is a friend in need of help. They demonstrate great teamwork and wisdom to re'scue their friends. While watching how the Robocar rescue team help's others, children will learn rules that they should observe in daily life to stay safe. They learn the sense of happiness that one feel's from helping others and the importance of living in harmony with others.