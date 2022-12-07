Robocop: The Animated Series

Not Available

The series follows on from the movie, with Alex Murphy still fighting to save the city of Old Detroit from assorted rogue elements, and on occasion, fighting to reclaim aspects of his humanity and maintain his usefulness in the eyes of the "Old Man", Chairman of OCP. Many episodes see RoboCop's reputation put to the test or soured by interventions from Dr. McNamara, the creator of ED-260, the upgradable version of the Enforcement Droid Series 209 and the top competitor for the financial backing of OCP. He often develops other mechanical menaces that frequently threaten RoboCop.