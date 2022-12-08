Not Available

Although Mechanicals and Organics toil away side by side at the blinking lights factory, in this land of beating hearts and motherboards, Robot and Monster make a bit of an odd couple. Robot is serious and Monster's a goof, but that doesn't keep them from being best friends. Like toast and eggs, they do everything together, testing gadgets, raising their pet Marf, dreaming of J.D. and dodging the annoying Ogo and the arrogant Gart. They're also on a mission to make Robot the world's most famous inventor! Join them on their journey and be sure to pack plenty of their favorite snack: BACON