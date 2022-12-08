Not Available

Get ready for a reinvention of gladiatorial combat for the 21st century! Each week, "Robot Combat League" will feature tournament-style battles between eight-feet tall, state-of-the-art humanoid robots controlled by human "robo-jockeys". Hosting the series is Chris Jericho, the wildly popular WWE wrestler and multifaceted performer. The idea of robots in battle has captured the imagination for generations. Now, through ground-breaking engineering, the fusion of a human's fighting spirit with a powerful robotic machine built for destruction has become a reality. This extraordinary new series will feature twelve teams consisting of a fighter (a "robo-jockey") and a robotics engineer (a "robo-tech") from myriad backgrounds including a race car driver, an Olympic athlete, a National Guard helicopter pilot along with a mix of professional fighters and software engineers. Each team is paired with its own unique robot and will fight in a first-of-its kind competition using a high-tech exo-suit that translates their movements to their robot. Each fight consists of three rounds of intense action, with the winning team advancing in the competition. The robots of the "Robot Combat League" were designed and created by robotics expert Mark Setrakian, a leader in the sport of robotic combat. In his distinguished career, Setrakian has developed life-saving robotic systems, and pioneered cutting-edge creature effects, animatronics and control technology for such films as Men In Black, The Grinch and Hellboy. (Source: Syfy)