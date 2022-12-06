Not Available

3 2 1 Activate! What began as a British series is now in the United States on "America's Fastest Growing Network," the New TNN and around the world. Each episode six robots fight it out and a series of battles, with only one emerging as the winner for that episode. These champions move on to the season finale, the Robot Wars: Extreme Warriors US Championships. TNN, which is becoming SpikeTV, has chosen not to renew Robot Wars: Extreme Warriors, as it moves towards its new demographic. The series itself was actually shot in England and therefore was not truly a U.S. series.