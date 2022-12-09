Robson Green's Ultimate Catch

Not Available

Robson Green pushes the angling boundaries further than ever before in search of the Ultimate Catch. Travelling to incredible locations renowned for their fishing potential, at the perfect time in the angling calendar, Robson flies thousands of miles across the globe to be in the right place, with the right fishing guides, at exactly the right time. But even then it’s not going to be easy. Thunderstorms, drought, high winds and flash floods all have their part to play, and Robson will have to use every ounce of his fishing know-how, combined with the local guides and legends, if he wants to hook into the Ultimate Catch.