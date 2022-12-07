Not Available

Rock Goes To College (RGTC) was a BBC series that ran between 1978 and 1981 on British television. A variety of up-coming rock oriented bands were showcased live from small venues and broadcast simultaneously on television and radio during a 40-50 minute live performance. The venues were small University, Polytechnic or College halls holding a few thousand persons; often tickets were given to the Students' Union to distribute for free. The bands chosen were also bands which did not have a mainstream following at that time[citation needed] although many went on to be very successful. A BBC DJ would also be present to introduce the band for the television audience.