Rock ‘n’ Road

After you hit bottom, is it possible to return to the top? Former top child actress Lin Wei Zhen (Kimi Hsia) has been unable to find work as she grew older in the entertainment industry, throwing her in the pits of depression and self-pity. She then meets Zhou Shu Yu (Chris Wu), a producer who is at the peak of his successful career. But when his friend Xu Li Da (Mike Lee) and his girlfriend, Yang Jia Xin (Nita Lei), both betray him, Shu Yu loses everything he has worked so hard to attain. With only Wei Zhen at his side at his lowest moment, can the former child star and the rock-bottom producer help each other to regain their former glory?