Rock of Love with Bret Michaels

Not Available

Fans of the '80s pop metal band Poison won't want to miss this Flavor of Love-style VH1 reality show as the frontman Bret Michaels sets off on a determined search for a mate. Michaels needs a woman who can handle his rockstar lifestyle--someone who won't get jealous of his main mistress: music. Bret will design challenges to test each girls' ability to handle every aspect of his life. The women that rock his world will be given VIP passes and will be allowed to stay in his house. The others will be sent home until in the end when one lucky lady will be a true Rock Star Girlfriend.